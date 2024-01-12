Trump ordered to pay New York Times' legal fees for failed lawsuit

Trump sued the paper in relation to his tax records.

A New York judge ordered Donald Trump to pay The New York Times $392,638 in legal fees Friday following the former president's failed lawsuit against the newspaper.

In 2021, Trump sued his niece Mary Trump, The New York Times and three of its reporters over an alleged breach of a confidentiality agreement related to his tax records. Trump alleged that the reporters were "motivated by a personal vendetta" when they engaged in a "insidious plot" to get his personal tax records.

New York Supreme Court Justice Robert Reed dismissed the case last year.

