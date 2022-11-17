Former Trump Organization CFO testifies that perks stopped as part of 'cleanup process'

Allen Weisselberg is testifying in the Trump Organization's tax fraud trial.

Former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg testified Thursday that the company stopped paying personal expenses for him and other executives in 2017 as part of a "cleanup process" when Donald Trump was elected president.

The Trump Organization is on trial in New York City for tax evasion.

Weisselberg said that prior to that, he had been having the company reduce his reported salary by the same amount as the free perks that he was getting, allowing him to save on income taxes and the company to save on payroll taxes.

One day in 2012, Weisselberg testified Thursday, Trump was in his office on the 26th floor of Trump Tower with Weisselberg when his son Donald Trump Jr. walked in with checks to sign for Weisselberg's children's school tuition.

Weisselberg said that Trump chuckled, turned to Weisselberg, and said, "I may as well pay for your grandkids too."

Trump began signing three checks per year for each of Weisselberg's two grandchildren to attend Columbia Grammar School at a total annual cost of about $100,000, Weisselberg said. The jury saw images of some of the checks.

"I said, 'I'm going to pay you back for this,'" Weisselberg testified.

Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg arrives to the courtroom in New York, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. Yuki Iwamura/AP

Weisselberg said he paid back Trump by instructing company controller Jeff McConney to reduce his salary and bonus by the same amount as the tuition payments and his rent, car leases and other personal expenses the Trump Organization was paying. In 2015, that amount was more than $195,395, according to a spreadsheet displayed for the jury.

"I paid back the entity that paid my salary," said Weisselberg, who in August pleaded guilty to skirting nearly $2 million in income taxes and is testifying pursuant to a deal with the Manhattan District Attorney's office.

By reducing his salary, prosecutor Susan Hoffinger claimed it caused the Trump Organization to incorrectly report to tax authorities.

"Did you know the Trump Payroll Corporation was falsifying your W2?" Hoffinger asked.

"I knew my payroll reporting was incorrect, yes," replied Weisselberg, who conceded that the practice saved the company on its payroll taxes.

Weisselberg testified that the practice stopped in 2017 when Trump became president. Prosecutors have suggested at trial the company knew the practice was wrong but allowed it to continue until Trump's campaign and presidency brought new scrutiny.

"We were going through an entire cleanup process of the company to make sure that since Mr. Trump is now president that everything was being done properly," Weisselberg said.

Once the Trump Organization stopped paying his rent, his car leases, his grandchildren's tuition and other personal expenses, Weisselberg said he asked for a $200,000 raise to cover the costs.

Weisselberg said he is still being paid $640,000 a year and is expecting a $500,000 bonus at the end of the year despite pleading guilty to 15 criminal charges and no longer working in the office as chief financial officer, according to his testimony.

On cross examination, Trump Organization defense attorney Alan Futerfas sought to paint Weisselberg's conduct as his own.

Trump tower is seen in Manhattan in New York, Nov. 15, 2022. David Dee Delgado/Reuters

"This was about saving you money?" Futerfas asked Weisselberg.

"It was my own personal greed that led to this, yes," Weisselberg responded.

"Did you conspire with any member of the Trump family?" asked Futerfas.

"No," replied Weisselberg.

"Do you believe the owners of the company relied on you to do the right thing?" Futerfas asked.

"Yes," Weisselberg answered.

Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time as he smiles while speaking at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Nov. 15, 2022. Andrew Harnik/AP

"Did you honor the trust that was placed in you?" Futerfas asked.

"I did not," Weisselberg replied. He appeared to get emotional as the cross-examination pressed on.

"Are you embarrassed about what you did?" asked Futerfas.

"More than you can imagine," Weisselberg replied.