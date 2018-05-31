President Donald Trump announced he would be pardoning controversial commentator Dinesh D’Souza, who pleaded guilty in 2014 to violating campaign finance laws.

Will be giving a Full Pardon to Dinesh D’Souza today. He was treated very unfairly by our government! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2018

D’Souza tweeted his thanks to the president a few hours after the news broke.

Obama & his stooges tried to extinguish my American dream & destroy my faith in America. Thank you @realDonaldTrump for fully restoring both — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) May 31, 2018

According to the White House press pool traveling on Air Force One, President Trump said that “he is considering pardoning or commuting the sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich and Martha Stewart.”

D’Souza, who has a reputation for racially-tinged commentary, pleaded guilty in 2014 to violating campaign finance laws for reimbursing friends who made donations to New York Senate candidate Wendy Long who was challenging Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.

YOU CAN TAKE THE BOY OUT OF THE GHETTO...Watch this vulgar man show his stuff, while America cowers in embarrassment pic.twitter.com/C9yLG4QoOK — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) February 18, 2015

His cause was taken up by some on the political right as an example of anti-conservative bias during the Obama administration.

Bravo! @realDonaldTrump Dinesh was the subject of a political prosecution, brazenly targeted by the Obama administration bc of his political views. And he’s a powerful voice for freedom, systematically dismantling the lies of the Left—which is why they hate him. This is Justice. https://t.co/cGHzcgwSnK — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 31, 2018

White House spokesman Raj Shah denied that this pardon was an effort by Trump to send a message to political allies wrapped up in the Russia investigation.

“Each of the president’s actions on pardons or on other things should be judged on the merits, looking at the facts and circumstances surrounding that case,” Shah said. “The president felt it was merited.”

Asked why it was so necessary to pardon D’Souza, who pleaded guilty and expressed remorse to the judge who convicted him on campaign finance violations, Shah said D’Souza paid his fine and served his community service obligations.

Shah would not say whether Trump took this action based on any type of recommendation from the Department of Justice's pardon attorney, instead saying the president coordinated with the White House counsel.

“He’s worked this process through the White House counsel and felt that it was appropriate to pardon Dinesh D’Souza,” Shah said. “The president has the constitutional authority to do so.”

When asked if the DOJ Office of the Pardon Attorney had reviewed D’Souza’s case, a Justice Department spokesperson told ABC News, “He doesn’t have a petition pending with the Office of the Pardon Attorney.”

Traditionally, pardon petitions are vetted by the pardon attorney before they land on the president’s desk.

However, the president has a sweeping pardon authority under the constitution and is free to exercise that authority as he wishes.

ABC News' Alex Mallin and Jack Date contributed to this report.