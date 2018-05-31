Trump will pardons conservative commentator Dinesh D'Souza, saying he was 'treated unfairly'

May 31, 2018, 12:07 PM ET
PHOTO: Conservative commentator Dinesh DSouza exits the Manhattan Federal Courthouse with his lawyer after pleading guilty in New York, May 20, 2014.Lucas Jackson/Reuters, FILE
Conservative commentator Dinesh D'Souza exits the Manhattan Federal Courthouse with his lawyer after pleading guilty in New York, May 20, 2014.

President Donald Trump announced he would be pardoning controversial commentator Dinesh D’Souza, who pleaded guilty in 2014 to violating campaign finance laws.

D’Souza tweeted his thanks to the president a few hours after the news broke.

According to the White House press pool traveling on Air Force One, President Trump said that “he is considering pardoning or commuting the sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich and Martha Stewart.”

D’Souza, who has a reputation for racially-tinged commentary, pleaded guilty in 2014 to violating campaign finance laws for reimbursing friends who made donations to New York Senate candidate Wendy Long who was challenging Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.

His cause was taken up by some on the political right as an example of anti-conservative bias during the Obama administration.

White House spokesman Raj Shah denied that this pardon was an effort by Trump to send a message to political allies wrapped up in the Russia investigation.

“Each of the president’s actions on pardons or on other things should be judged on the merits, looking at the facts and circumstances surrounding that case,” Shah said. “The president felt it was merited.”

Asked why it was so necessary to pardon D’Souza, who pleaded guilty and expressed remorse to the judge who convicted him on campaign finance violations, Shah said D’Souza paid his fine and served his community service obligations.

Shah would not say whether Trump took this action based on any type of recommendation from the Department of Justice's pardon attorney, instead saying the president coordinated with the White House counsel.

“He’s worked this process through the White House counsel and felt that it was appropriate to pardon Dinesh D’Souza,” Shah said. “The president has the constitutional authority to do so.”

When asked if the DOJ Office of the Pardon Attorney had reviewed D’Souza’s case, a Justice Department spokesperson told ABC News, “He doesn’t have a petition pending with the Office of the Pardon Attorney.”

Traditionally, pardon petitions are vetted by the pardon attorney before they land on the president’s desk.

However, the president has a sweeping pardon authority under the constitution and is free to exercise that authority as he wishes.

ABC News' Alex Mallin and Jack Date contributed to this report.

