President Donald Trump’s personal attorney said he’s not worried about what Michael Cohen might tell federal prosecutors, saying, “As long as he tells the truth, we’re … home free.”

Rudy Giuliani told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos on "This Week" Sunday that he has “zero” concerns about Cohen, who once described himself as "the guy who would take a bullet" for Trump.

Stephanopoulos asked Giuliani about Cohen's recent exclusive interview with ABC News in which he indictated his willingness to cooperate with Mueller and federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York.

“My wife, my daughter and my son have my first loyalty and always will,” Cohen, a former longtime personal lawyer to Trump, told Stephanopoulos in the June 30 interview. “I put family and country first.”

Drew Angerer/Getty Images, FILE

"What was the president's reaction to that interview with Michael Cohen?" Stephanopoulos asked Giuliani.

"Same as mine, which is fine. Michael Cohen should cooperate with the government. We have no reason to believe he did anything wrong. the president did nothing wrong with him," Giuliani said.

Stephanopoulos pressed, "So you have no concerns at all about anything that Michael Cohen might tell the prosecutors?"

"Zero. None," said Giuliani. "As long as he tells the truth, we're -- we're home free."