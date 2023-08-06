Trump primary opponent Doug Burgum says 'I believe that Joe Biden won the election'

But "we have to move on to the future," North Dakota's governor said.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, who is seeking the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, largely refused on Sunday to weigh in on GOP front-runner Donald Trump's Jan. 6 indictment.

But he acknowledged in an appearance on ABC's "This Week" that "I believe that Joe Biden won the election."

Following that declaration, Burgum told "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos: "I believe that we have to move on to the future."

The governor avoided commenting on if he's read Trump's three felony indictments -- all of which Trump denies -- and his opinion on if Trump was wrong in pressuring then-Vice President Mike Pence not to certify the election results on Jan. 6, 2021.

"Everybody's innocent until proven guilty. ... We should be talking about the energy, economy and national security," Burgum said.

Burgum argued voters are not interested in the indictments and if they are they can watch cable news.

“We're in a position today where when we're out talking to voters in Iowa and New Hampshire, they're not asking about the indictments.”

“If they want to, they can turn on a cable news network and watch that 7/24.”

He claims voters in the first two primary states are interested in the policy issues such as inflation and the United States relationship with China.

Burgum attempts to propel himself as a forward thinker and disengage with his previous association from Donald Trump. It is rare to hear the Governor utter Donald Trump’s name if at all.

“We have an opportunity to improve every American life. We've got to be looking to the future. Not to the past. Presidential campaign should be about the future, not about the past and that's what we're bringing that voice to this to this campaign,” Burgum argued.

As Burgum was asked to comment if Special Counsel Jack Smith’s actions, Burgum continued to avoid the topic.

“I'm not a lawyer. I'm an entrepreneur. I’m someone who leads and operates businesses. It's something I care about the people of this country. And you're asking me, you know, basically a legal question. We're focused on the future,” Burgum replied appearing frustrated that Donald Trump filled the conversation and he wasn’t able to introduce his own agenda.

It wasn’t until the North Dakota Governor was asked about his morals where he answered that he believes Joe Biden won the election.