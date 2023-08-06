The former president was indicted last week -- for the third time.

Former President Donald Trump's attorney on Sunday welcomed former Vice President Mike Pence potentially testifying at Trump's future trial related to his push to overturn the 2020 election -- but Trump's lawyer wouldn't discuss if Trump will do the same.

John Lauro argued on ABC's "This Week" that Pence, who is a key figure in Trump's unprecedented third indictment, could actually be beneficial to Trump -- despite Pence vocally rebuking Trump for urging him to stop the certification of their defeat on Jan. 6, 2021.

Lauro maintained that Pence, if called to testify, would agree that Trump wasn't acting with criminal intent in seeking to stay in power and reverse his loss.

"Mike Pence will be one of our best witnesses at trial. ... I cannot wait until I have the opportunity to cross-examine Mr. Pence," Lauro told "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos.

Trump denies all wrongdoing and has pleaded not guilty.

Pressed by Stephanopoulos if Trump would be willing to go under oath to challenge Pence's version of events, Lauro responded, "That's impossible to say right now. What we have to see is what the Biden administration is going to put on evidence."

