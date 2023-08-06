'Pretty sad at this point': Top House Democrat pushes back on Trump's Jan. 6 defense

"Everybody saw exactly what the former president was doing," Pete Aguilar said.

House Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar on Sunday pushed back on arguments by Donald Trump's attorney that he wasn't acting with illegal intent in pushing to overturn the 2020 election.

“Everybody saw exactly what the former president was doing. We saw the attack on the Capitol, the attack on the police officers and the insurrection," Aguilar, a former member of the House committee that investigated Jan. 6, said on ABC's "This Week."

"And so for his lawyers or for him to somehow say that this was just a mistake and bad legal advice is pretty sad at this point."

Last week, Trump was indicted for the third time. He has pleaded not guilty.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.