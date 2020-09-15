Trump to take questions from uncommitted voters in ABC News town hall from Philadelphia The 90-minute special airs on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on ABC platforms.

Exactly seven weeks before Election Day and two weeks before the first presidential debate, President Donald Trump on Tuesday night will face uncommitted voters head-on in a 90-minute town hall special hosted by ABC News from the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos will anchor the event -- "The President and the People" -- from the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia airing at 9 p.m. ET. The forum will provide uncommitted voters, appearing both in person and virtually, the opportunity to ask the president their questions on issues affecting Americans from the coronavirus pandemic and economic recovery to protests for racial justice and climate change.

The town hall comes as both presidential candidates say they are counting on taking the Keystone State in November. Tump won Pennsylvania in 2016 by a margin of 0.7% -- the narrowest difference in a presidential election for the state since 1840.

Tuesday's event will be held in accordance with state and local government COVID-19 regulations around attendance limits, as well as guidelines set forward by health officials.

ABC News offered to host a similar town hall with Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden, but ABC News and the campaign were not able to find a mutually agreeable date.

The '20/20' special event airs from 9 to 10:30 p.m. ET and 8 to 9:30 p.m. CT on ABC and ABC News Live. ABC News Live will also have pre- and post-show coverage for more context and analysis.

