2 Los Angeles sheriff's deputies shot in ambush; both in critical condition The deputies were fighting for their lives, according to police.

Two Los Angeles sheriff's deputies were "fighting for their lives" on Saturday night after being shot multiple times in an ambush-style attack. The suspect was still at-large late Saturday.

One male officer and one female officer were injured in the shooting, which took place at about 7 p.m. local time.

"Moments ago, 2 of our Sheriff Deputies were shot in Compton and were transported to a local hospital," the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department tweeted. "They are both still fighting for their lives, so please keep them in your thoughts and prayers."

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the deputies were sitting in their patrol car at the time of the attack and both were shot multiple times.

The department shared surveillance video of the shooting on Twitter just hours after it happened. In the video, a person in black shorts and a black jacket walks up to the passenger side of the patrol vehicle and opens fire multiple times into the window without warning. The suspect then runs away.

The LA Sheriff's Department said both officers were undergoing surgery at about 8 p.m. local time.

The shooting happened near the Metro station in Compton, according to officials.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.