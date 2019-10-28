President Donald Trump on Monday said he is considering releasing video of the U.S. raid in which ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed over the weekend.

Interested in Donald Trump? Add Donald Trump as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Donald Trump news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

“We’re thinking about it. We may," he said, speaking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews on his way to a speech in Chicago. "The question was: Am I considering releasing video footage of the raid? And we may take certain parts of it and release it, yes,” he said.

"We had a great weekend for our country. We captured a man that should've been caught a long time ago. Unfortunately, he wasn’t," Trump said. "He's done tremendous damage. But it was an amazing display of intelligence and military power and coordination, and getting along with people. Lots of great things happened. So that was a big, big day and a big weekend, and we're very happy about it."

The president also defended not informing congressional leaders of the raid beforehand, saying, "I've watched Adam Schiff leak" - referring to the House Intelligence Committee Chairman who is leading the Democrats' impeachment inquiry against him, calling him a "corrupt politician" and "the biggest leaker in Washington."

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

On Sunday, when announcing the raid and al-Baghdadi's death at the White House, Trump said that watching a live feed from the scene of the operation was like watching "a movie."

al-Furqan Media/AFP/Getty Images, FILE

Trump several times said al-Baghdadi was "whimpering" and "crying" just before he detonated the suicide vest he was wearing.

When a reporter on Sunday asked him: "Did you hear that on your video hookup? You mentioned the whimpering of Baghdadi,'' Trump replied, "I don't want to talk about it. But he was screaming, crying and whimpering. And he was scared out of his mind."