President Donald Trump wants to remove the security clearances of several former intelligence chiefs and others, press secretary Sarah Sanders said on Monday.

Those on the list include John Brennan, a former director of the Central Intelligence Agency, James Comey, a former FBI director, Jim Clapper, the former Director of National Intelligence, Michael Hayden, a former Director of the National Security Agency, Susan Rice, a National Security Advisor, and Andrew McCabe, the former deputy director of the FBI.

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Photo

When asked if it is the president's position that any former Obama official that holds clearance and makes political statements about the president should have their clearance revoked, Sanders said: "As of now we're exploring the mechanism on those specific names."

And when asked by ABC News' Terry Moran if it's presidential that the president is potentially seeking to punish those that he doesn't like Sanders said: "The president is exploring these mechanisms to remove security clearance because they've politicized and in some cases monetized their public service and their security clearances. And making baseless accusations of improper relationship with Russia is inappropriate."

This is a developing story. Please refresh for details.