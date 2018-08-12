Trump hasn't 'gone far enough' on repairing his Charlottesville remarks: Top Democrat

An African-American congressman from Maryland said Trump ‘has not gone far enough’ on repairing damage from his remarks a year ago that there were "very fine people on both sides" of violent clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia, between white nationalists and counterprotesters.

Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Maryland, was asked by ABC News Chief White House Correspondent and “This Week” co-anchor Jon Karl on “This Week” Sunday if tweets by President Trump yesterday denouncing "all types of racism" show that he has "gotten the message" about addressing race relations in the U.S.

"No," Cummings said. "He has not gone far enough. I think it’s a low bar for the president of the United States to simply say he’s against racism. He’s got to do better than that. He’s got to address the -- the people who are spouting racist-type comments and doing racist-type acts. And 'white supremacy' -- seems like he can’t say those words. But I think he can do better."

President Trump drew widespread criticism a year ago when he said there is "blame on both sides" after a violent confrontation between white nationalist rallygoers and counterprotesters in Charlottesville, Virginia.

On Saturday, the day before today's one-year anniversary of the Charlottesville clashes, Trump tweeted that he condemns "all types of racism" and that the nation needs to come together.

The riots in Charlottesville a year ago resulted in senseless death and division. We must come together as a nation. I condemn all types of racism and acts of violence. Peace to ALL Americans! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 11, 2018

He also touted low unemployment rates among African-Americans and Hispanics.

I am proud to have fought for and secured the LOWEST African American and Hispanic unemployment rates in history. Now I’m pushing for prison reform to give people who have paid their debt to society a second chance. I will never stop fighting for ALL Americans! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 11, 2018

Cummings told Karl on Sunday, "It’s one thing to say things. It’s another thing when we look at the direction that you’re going and see that the very things that you say that you stand for, you undermine through your actions."

The Maryland Democrat went on to criticize Trump for what he said was the president's support for suppressing the vote and for supporting measures that Cummings said that would harm people's access to health care.