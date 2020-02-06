Trump declares victory over impeachment: 'It was evil' Earlier, he rejected calls to "love your enemies."

President Donald Trump declared victory over impeachment at the White House Thursday, calling the investigations into his presidency "evil" as Republican allies laughed and applauded.

"It was evil, it was corrupt, it was dirty cops, it was leakers and liars," Trump said. His remarks, in the White House East Room, were meant to be a "celebration," he said, "after "we were treated unbelievably unfairly."

President Donald Trump speaks about his Senate impeachment trial in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C,, Feb.6, 2020. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

"We went through hell, unfairly, did nothing wrong, did nothing wrong," he said.

"It was all bull****," Trump said.

"This is what the end result is," Trump said, holding up a copy of Thursday's Washington Post with the banner headline "Trump acquitted."

Trump in December became only the third president in U.S. history to be impeached, on abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. On Wednesday, the Senate acquitted him on both articles.

President Donald Trump holds up a newspaper that displays a headline "Acquitted" while peaking about his Senate impeachment trial in the East Room of the White House, Feb. 6, 2020. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

A multitude of Republican lawmakers sat in the audience at the White House Thursday, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. The vice president and a range of cabinet secretaries watched as Trump spoke, as did members of the president's defense team, who received a standing ovation when they entered the White House's East Room.

Speaking at the National Prayer Breakfast earlier Thursday, he rejected calls from the keynote speaker to "love your enemies."

"So many people have been hurt, and we can't let that go on," the president said in a hoarse voice, "And I'll be discussing that a little bit later at the White House."

That comment came just after he launched into an attack on his impeachment, saying he and the country had been put through "a terrible ordeal" by "very dishonest people."

“They have done everything possible to destroy us and by so doing, very badly hurt our nation,” he said.

President Donald Trump holds up a newspaper with the headline that reads "ACQUITTED" during the 68th annual National Prayer Breakfast, Feb. 6, 2020, in Washington, D.C. Evan Vucci/AP

When he entered the event, Trump brandished newspapers with banner headlines saying he had been acquitted.

In an interview on Fox News Thursday morning, after the president spoke, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said the president was going “to talk about just how horribly he was treated" in the White House remarks.

“Maybe people should pay," she said.

“The Democrats should be held accountable for not only what they did to the president and to his family but the country,” she said. “People need to understand what the Democrats did was dishonest and it was corrupt and it had no other motive than to take them out in 2020. People should be held accountable for anything they do to try to hurt this country on this president.”

On GOP Sen. Mitt Romney’s vote to convict, Grisham said she was “disappointed but sadly wasn't surprised” and attacked him as a flip-flopper who is “bitter” that he’s not president.

“If you put party aside, if you even put religion aside, I just had to wonder, was Mitt Romney even listening because if he was listening, he would not have voted that way,” Grisham said, insisting “the president did absolutely nothing wrong.”

Earlier at the prayer breakfast -- what is supposed to be an annual non-political events where politicians and others come together to pray -- Trump appeared to target the Utah Republican who voted to convict him after saying he was guided by his faith.

"I don't like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong," Trump said.

"Nor do I like people who say, I pray for you, when they know that that's not so," an apparent reference to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, sitting nearby, who has said she prays for Trump daily.

Romney aside, the president praised “courageous Republican politicians” who stood by him.

“Weeks ago, and again yesterday, courageous Republican politicians and leaders had the wisdom, fortitude and strength to do what everyone knows was right,” he said.

Asked whether the president could ever reconcile with Pelosi, Grisham said “he is going to try his hardest but that it is difficult when somebody has been out to try to ruin your reputation and your political career that's going to be difficult to do.”

Pelosi, at her weekly news conference Thursday, said Trump used his State of the Union address and Congress as "a reality show."

"They say there's going to be payback for us -- for honoring the Constitution," she said, responding to a question about Grisham's comments.

"He's impeached forever," she said of Trump, "no matter what he says or what headlines he wants to carry around."

"I don't think the president understands about prayer or people who do pray," she said.

"He really needs our prayers."