Trump responds angrily to Harris' DNC speech in posts on social media platform

He claimed he was fact-checking her live on Truth Social.

Former President Donald Trump responded angrily to Vice President Kamala Harris even as she was delivering her nomination acceptance speech to the Democratic National Convention on Thursday night, posting more than 40 times on his social media platform as she spoke, attempting to clarify his stance on issues that Harris brought up as well as launching into critiques about Harris' address.

"She's done nothing for three and a half years but talk, and that's what she's doing tonight, she's complaining about everything but doing nothing!" Trump posted on Truth Social as Harris was wrapping up her speech.

"She should leave the Speech right now, go to Washington, D.C., close the Border, allow fracking in Pennsylvania and other places, and start doing the things she's complaining about aren't done!" he continued.

The former president called into Fox News following Harris's speech where he again reiterated that he felt Harris was complaining too much.

Former President and Republican presidential nominee Donald J. Trump speaks during his visit to the US southern border in Cochise County, Arizona, Aug. 22, 2024. Allison Dinner/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

"She's got four and a half, five months left. She can go there right now. She can do all of the things, many of the things that she's talking about and complaining about. "It was a lot of complaining," he told Fox News' Bret Baier.

Early in Harris' speech, Trump kicked off his reaction posts with personal attacks on her speaking style, saying she said "thank you" too many times and that she spoke about her childhood too much.

During her speech, Trump grew especially irate when Harris started to highlight Trump's legal battles as well as his actions as a pro-Trump mob was breaking into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

"IS SHE TALKING ABOUT ME?" the former president responded in all caps.

Republican Presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks at the U.S.-Mexico border on August 22, 2024, south of Sierra Vista, Arizona. Rebecca Noble/Getty Images

Trump went on to defend himself and Jan. 6 rioters as Harris talked about the day the U.S. Capitol was attacked by his supporters.

In one of his longest posts of the night, Trump defended his position on abortion, birth control and IVF as Harris accused him of wanting to sign a national abortion ban. Trump said Democrats are lying when they say he wants to limit birth control and IVF, claiming he does not want to do so.

"These are all false stories that she's making up," he continued about his support for birth control and IVF, writing in all caps as he got increasingly irritated.

Trump also tried again to distance himself from Project 2025 after Harris drew connections between the controversial blueprint for a conservative president's second term and former Trump administration officials involved in it. He then tried to separate himself more in his appearance on Fox.

"Well, she knows I have nothing to do with Project 25," said Trump. "A group of people got together. They did a thing. I haven't even seen it. I don't want to see it. I told them specifically I don't want to see it. People know where I stand."

Throughout Harris' speech, Trump also attacked her with claims about Social Security, the economy, border security and crime.