Trump should have returned documents, but Congress has questions for investigators: Sen. Blunt

Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., conceded on Sunday that former President Donald Trump should have returned the sensitive and classified documents he apparently took home with him after leaving office, which led to the FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago earlier this month.

In an interview on ABC's "This Week," Blunt was repeatedly pressed by anchor George Stephanopoulos before he answered a question about how he felt about what the Department of Justice said Trump did.

But Blunt also said that the Senate Intelligence Committee had questions that needed answers from federal investigators, such as why they weren't aware of this case.

"Why haven't we heard anything about this if there was a national security problem?" Blunt said, adding, "The oversight committee should have been told."

