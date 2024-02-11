Trump says he'd 'encourage' Russia 'to do whatever the hell they want' if a NATO country didn't spend enough on defense

"You don't pay your bills, you get no protection. It's very simple," Trump said.

Former President Donald Trump said he wouldn't protect a NATO nation that didn't contribute enough defense funds and he'd "encourage" Russia "to do whatever the hell they want."

"You don't pay your bills, you get no protection. It's very simple," Trump said Saturday at a campaign event in Conway, South Carolina. "Hundreds of billions of dollars came into NATO and that's why they have money."

Former President and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump speaks at a "Get Out the Vote" Rally in Conway, South Carolina, Feb. 10, 2024. Julia Nikhinson/AFP via Getty Images

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as he holds a campaign rally at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina, Feb. 10, 2024. Sam Wolfe/Reuters

Trump recalled a past conversation with a leader of one of the 31 NATO countries, saying, "One of the presidents of a big country stood up [and] said, 'Well, sir, if we don't pay and we're attacked by Russia, will you protect us?'"

"I said, 'You didn't pay, you're delinquent,'" Trump said. "No, I would not protect you. In fact, I would encourage them to do whatever the hell they want."

The other NATO countries "should like Obama better," Trump continued. "You know why? Because he didn't ask for anything. We were like the stupid country of the world and we're not going to be the stupid country of the world any longer."