Trump shrugs off Obama speech that blasted him: 'I fell asleep'

President Trump dismissed a soaring speech today by his predecessor, Barack Obama, that took aim at his politics and enablers, saying simply: "I fell asleep."

Interested in Donald Trump? Add Donald Trump as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Donald Trump news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Trump made the remarks during an event in Fargo, North Dakota, a short time after Obama took the unusual step of rebuking a sitting president, casting the need to vote as "dire."

"I'm sorry, I watched it, but I fell asleep," Trump told the crowd at the fundraiser. "I found he's very good. Very good for sleeping."

Trump displayed what he said was a list of his administration's accomplishments and ticked through some of them.

“Isn’t this much more exciting than listening to President Obama?” Trump said. “Because we get things done.”

In his address Obama said "you need to vote because our democracy depends on it" and even mentioned Trump by name.

"Just a glance at recent headlines should tell you that this moment really is different," Obama said at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign. "The stakes really are higher. The consequences of any of us sitting on the sidelines are more dire."

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., took to Twitter to defend the president in the wake of Obama's speech.

The more President @BarackObama speaks about the ‘good ole years’ of his presidency, the more likely President @realDonaldTrump is to get re-elected. In fact, the best explanation of President Trump’s victory are the “results” of the Obama Presidency! — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 7, 2018

The Obama years were dominated by higher taxes, slower growth, big government, a broken military, and a pathetically weak foreign policy. The voters found in Hillary Clinton more of the same. They wanted a better way. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 7, 2018

Former Vice President Joe Biden lauded Obama's remarks.