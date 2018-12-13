The House and Senate have both cleared a measure to name a post office in Charlottesville, Va. after Capt. Humayun Khan, who was killed in action in Iraq in 2004. But it remains an open question whether President Donald Trump will sign the bill into law.

Gold Star father Khizr Khan received international attention after he slammed Trump during a speech at the 2016 Democratic National Convention over the president’s proposed Muslim ban.

“Donald Trump, you're asking Americans to trust you with their future. Let me ask you, have you even read the United States Constitution? I will gladly lend you my copy. In this document, look for the words liberty and equal protection of law,” he said July 28, 2016. “Have you ever been to Arlington Cemetery? Go look at the graves of brave patriots who died defending the United States of America. You will see all faiths, genders, and ethnicities. You have sacrificed nothing—and no one.”

Now President Trump must consider whether to sign that bill into law, honoring Khizr’s son.

Khan, a graduate of the University of Virginia, was killed on June 8, 2004 during Operation Iraqi Freedom when a taxicab packed with an improvised explosive device exploded outside of his base in Baqubah, Iraq. Khan ran towards danger, ordering others to take cover, and paid the ultimate sacrifice when the bomb exploded. He was credited with saving the lives of more than one hundred U.S. soldiers and was posthumously awarded a Purple Heart and Bronze Star.

“It’s hard to encapsulate the importance of Captain Khan’s heroic efforts, but we hope that this gesture honors his memory and service to the nation, for which we are forever grateful,” Virginia Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner noted in a statement after the bill passed. “We hope that President Trump will quickly sign this bill into law.”

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The post office is located at 180 McCormick Road in Charlottesville, Virginia. The bill, introduced by Congressman Tom Garrett, cleared the House unanimously on November 29.