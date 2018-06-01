Trump sits down with top North Korean official in Oval Office

An envoy of North Korean officials hand-delivered a letter to President Trump Friday from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, roughly one week after the president sent a letter to Kim calling off the planned nuclear summit in Singapore.

Interested in North Korea? Add North Korea as an interest to stay up to date on the latest North Korea news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Kim's top adviser and former North Korean spy chief, Kim Yong Chol, delivered the letter himself after a rare diplomatic visit to the United States to meet with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in New York.

The visit marks the second time in history a North Korean official has visited the White House.

Kim Yong Chol has spent over one hour at the White House. Pompeo and Chief of Staff John Kelly were also spotted inside the Oval Office for the meeting with President Trump.

Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

While the contents of the letter are unclear, Trump said Thursday he thinks the letter will "be very positive."

Trump cautioned on Thursday that while he hopes a planned summit in Singapore on June 12 between the U.S. and North Korea is still in the cards, he wants it to be a "meaningful" meeting. The president even said he's contemplating two or three meetings with Kim Jong Un if everything goes well and there is more progress to be made.

"That doesn't mean it gets all done at one meeting, maybe you have to have a second or third and maybe we'll have none, but it's in good hands, that I can tell you," Trump said.

The letter from Kim Yong Chol comes less than a week after the president "canceled" the summit in a dramatic letter, and there's been a flurry of activity between the two countries to officially make it happen.

While there has not yet been an official "back on" message, Trump tweeted Tuesday that is cancellation letter got a "solid response."

Kim Yong Chol is the highest ranking North Korean official to visit the United States in nearly two decades.

Eighteen years ago, then-President Bill Clinton hosted a top North Korean military official in the Oval Office to receive a letter from Kim Jong Un’s father – Kim Jong Il.

There were promises of peace and cooperation and even talk of a summit. But a meeting never came to be – and no sitting president has met with a North Korean leader since.