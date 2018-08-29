Trump slams Andrew Gillum as a 'failed Socialist Mayor' after upset win in gubernatorial primary

Aug 29, 2018, 9:30 AM ET
PHOTO: President Donald Trump while speaking on the phone with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto have reached an agreement to revise the North American Free Trade Agreement, in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington, Aug. 27, 2018.Doug Mills/The New York Times/Redux
President Donald Trump wasted little time in attacking Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, who has won Florida’s Democratic gubernatorial primary in a stunning upset.

The president tweeted Wednesday morning that Gillum, who would be the state’s first black governor, is "a failed Socialist Mayor," adding that the Sunshine State does not want or need him.

Gillum, 39, beat political heiress Gwen Graham Tuesday night and will now face Republican Rep. Ron DeSantis in the fall.

"Whoever thought this was possible?" Gillum asked the crowd after his improbable victory. "I sincerely believe what will deliver us victory in November is that there are everyday hard working people in the state who believe that they deserve a voice in our government, too."

PHOTO: Andrew Gillum with his wife, R. Jai Gillum at his side addresses his supporters after winning the Democrat primary for governor, Aug. 28, 2018, in Tallahassee, Fla.Steve Cannon/AP
