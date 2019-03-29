Small Business Administrator Linda McMahon is expected to announce as soon as today she is resigning from her post, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

McMahon -- a wealthy former professional wresting executive and major booster of Trump's during the 2016 campaign -- is likely to help the Trump campaign with the 2020 fundraising efforts, sources said.

The White House didn't respond to a request for comment on McMahon's plans. She was one of the more behind-the-scenes figures in Trump's cabinet.