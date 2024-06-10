The Danbury Institute says on its website that "abortion must be ended."

Trump to speak to group that calls for abortion to be 'eradicated entirely'

Former President Donald Trump is slated to give a virtual address on Monday to the Life & Liberty Forum hosted by the Danbury Institute, an organization that says it promotes Judeo-Christian values and opposes abortion -- calling for it to be "eradicated entirely."

The organization takes a strong stance against reproductive rights, claiming life begins at conception, and "abortion must be ended. We will not rest until it is eradicated entirely," according to its website.

Trump said in April that the issue should be decided by the states. He has not said if he personally favors a certain number of weeks into pregnancy at which state-level bans should take effect, though he has publicly criticized a six-week ban in Florida and, more recently, talked privately about the idea of a national 16-week ban with exceptions, sources told ABC News in February.

Abortion rights are a key issue for many voters as Election Day approaches -- with both Trump and President Joe Biden working to highlight their platforms as they face off in what is expected to be a tight race.

Trump takes credit for the for the U.S. Supreme Court overruling Roe v. Wade in June 2022.

"After 50 years of failure, with nobody coming even close, I was able to kill Roe v. Wade, much to the 'shock' of everyone, and for the first time put the Pro Life movement in a strong negotiating position," Trump wrote on his social media platform last month.

Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at Sunset Park on June 09, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

This April, Trump said in a video message posted to his social media site that his "view is now that we have abortion where everyone wanted it from a legal standpoint, the states will determine by vote or legislation, or perhaps both. And whatever they decide must be the law of the land. In this case, the law of the state."

The former president has teased a policy on mifepristone, the abortion pill, for quite some time, but he has yet to announce his definitive position.

Last month, he would not rule out placing restrictions on access to contraceptives. Asked if he would put restrictions on a person's right to contraception, Trump offered a vague response.

"Well, we're looking at that, and I'm gonna have a policy on that very shortly. And I think it's something you'll find interesting, and I'd say it's another issue that's very interesting," Trump said

He then pushed back on criticism that he wants to ban contraceptives, posting on his social media platform: "I HAVE NEVER, AND WILL NEVER ADVOCATE IMPOSING RESTRICTIONS ON BIRTH CONTROL, or other contraceptives."

He added later in the post, "I DO NOT SUPPORT A BAN ON BIRTH CONTROL, AND NEITHER WILL THE REPUBLICAN PARTY!"

Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump greets supporters upon arrival for his campaign rally at Sunset Park on June 09, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Biden has blamed Trump for the spread of abortion bans since the end of Roe v. Wade, encouraging women voters to back him in November.

"[Trump is] wrong, the Supreme Court was wrong. It should be a constitutional right in the federal Constitution, a federal right, and it shouldn't matter where in America you live," Biden said in a speech in April. "This isn't about states' rights, this is about women's rights."

According to the Danbury Institute's website, the Christian organization believes that the end of Roe v. Wade was just the beginning to their life mission.

"We are grateful to God and to the current slate of Supreme Court Justices for the successful overturning of Roe v. Wade. However, the battle is far from won. In many ways, it is only beginning," the website suggests.

The website also has a dedicated section for things they stand against, including: "Abortion, LGBTQ+ indoctrination of children, gender confusion, transgender ideology, the dissolution of the nuclear family, infringement upon religious liberty, government overreach, censorship, Critical Race Theory and Marxist ideologies, and Socialism."

Trump is expected to join the group in Indianapolis virtually with taped remarks as simultaneously he will undergo his probation interview for his criminal hush-money case Monday afternoon.