Trump to stump in Pennsylvania as part of busy week of rallies

Marking the latest in a string of strategic campaign stops, President Donald Trump descends on this northeast Pennsylvania city Thursday night to throw his weight behind yet another midterm candidate running in a state that could play a major role in his own 2020 reelection bid.

Trump's visit to Wilkes-Barre is intended to rally support for Rep. Lou Barletta, a four-term Republican congressman challenging Democratic incumbent Sen. Bob Casey in a swing state that was key to the president's 2016 electoral college victory.

It’s the second of three rallies around the country on the president’s schedule this week -- and he's pledged to bring that number to five a week as the November midterm elections inch closer.

On Tuesday, Trump traveled to Tampa, Florida, to campaign for Republican gubernatorial candidate Rep. Ron Desantis. On Saturday he heads to Ohio, where he’s endorsed Republican state Sen. Troy Balderson in the 12th Congressional District special election.

At his most recent rally Tuesday, the president called on the crowd to vote more Republicans into office in November and touted the country's recent economic accomplishments -- a 4.1 percent GDP annual rate in the second quarter, a rate high -- but not unheard of in recent years -- as well as record-breaking lows in unemployment.

Trump also griped about the country's voter ID laws, which he views as weak.

“If you go out and you want to buy groceries, you need a picture on a card,” Trump said -- though why someone would need an ID at the grocery store was unclear.

“In this country, the only time you don't need it in many cases is when you want to vote for a president when you want to vote for a senator when you want to vote for a governor or a congressman, it's crazy. It's crazy,” he said.

But a majority of states in the U.S. already have laws requiring voters to show some form of identification before voting -- and the 16 that don’t require photo ID use other methods, like a signature, to verify the identity of voters, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Beyond what the president said Tuesday, it was ultimately the "I am Q" signs and t-shirts dominating in his throngs of supporters that dominated the storyline.

QAnon, a brewing conspiracy theory that baselessly claims Trump is defending the country from purported crimes that the Obama and Clinton administration did not, had an unmistakable presence in the crowd.

In a press briefing the following day, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders denounced in vague terms the “violence” associated with the theory, which metastasized out of a conspiracy theory that led to gunfire in a pizza shop in Washington, D.C., in 2016.

“The president condemns and denounces any group that would incite violence against another individual, and certainly doesn’t support groups that would promote that type of behavior. We’ve been clear about that a number of times since the beginning of the administration,” Sanders said.

But a victory lap had already been announced by the conspiracy's originator, Q, who anonymously and without proof claims to be a government official.

"You are now mainstream. Handle w/ care," the unnamed Q told followers on Wednesday, according to the Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy at Harvard University.

The rally also broadcast the level of open hostility some Trump supporters have toward the press, a sentiment that’s well-known and emboldened by the president, but doesn’t often garner attention like it did Tuesday when videos of rally attendees shouting at CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta circulated on social media, eventually landing on the president’s accounts.

The angry chants, slurs and shouts worried members of the press, who fear the vitriol will result in violence. Earlier in the week, New York Times publisher A.G. Sulzberger went to the White House to tell the president just that. “I told the president directly that I thought that his language was not just divisive but also increasingly dangerous,” Sulzberger said in a statement after the meeting.

When pressed at Wednesday’s White House briefing on the heckling Acosta and other members of the press endured, Sarah Sanders again denounced “violence against anyone and or anything,” but called the relationship between press and shouting supporters a “two-way street.”

“While we certainly support freedom of the press, we also support freedom of speech, and we think that those things go hand in hand,” she said.

But Anthony Scaramucci, who held the title of White House communications director for just over 10 days earlier in the administration, condemned the behavior on Twitter: “This isn’t our best. It’s not who we are,” he said.

This isn’t our best. It’s not who we are. I don’t always agree and am often upset with journalists but we are flashing warning lights now that we shouldn’t be flashing. The free press needs to be protected as well as their opinions. That’s why that Amendment was First. https://t.co/6QQhPzK78n — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) August 1, 2018

Looking to Thursday’s speech in Wilkes-Barre, the president is expected to run the gamut on issues of the week -- including the topics that percolated from Tuesday’s rally. He’ll also turn to Barletta, who he’s plugged multiple times on Twitter as one of his “first supporters.”

Lou Barletta was one of my first supporters. He is tough on Crime and Borders. Will be a great Senator from Pennsylvania. His opponent is WEAK on Crime, ICE and Borders. We need Lou! https://t.co/dcMSi4CPfb — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2018

A Barletta flip of Casey's Senate seat remains on Republicans' wish list, in addition to targets in Montana and North Dakota, where Trump has made stops in recent weeks. But the congressman's seat is somewhat less secure than that of his GOP contemporaries given the vast fundraising advantage held by Casey, a moderate Democrat.

Pennsylvania's newly re-drawn congressional districts have further boosted optimism amongst the state's Democrats, who are predicting a surge in turnout alongside the widely anticipated "blue wave" in midterms across the country.