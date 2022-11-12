Trump sues Jan. 6 committee to block subpoena for documents, testimony

The committee asked Trump to appear for a deposition on Monday, Nov. 14.

Former President Trump has sued to block the Jan. 6. committee subpoena for documents and testimony.

The committee last Friday extended the deadline for Trump to comply with their documents request by one week. The initial deadline was Nov. 4. The committee also asked Trump to appear for a deposition on Monday, Nov. 14.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Minden Tahoe Airport in Minden, Nev., Oct. 8, 2022. Jose Luis Villegas/AP

As ABC News previously reported, this move was expected by Trump's team to attempt to run out the clock on the subpoena before Republicans potentially retake the House following the 2022 midterm elections.

Trump's lawyers argue in their lawsuit that he retains immunity as a former president and that while other presidents and former presidents have voluntarily agreed to testify before Congress, his legal team claims that no president has been compelled to do so.

They describe the committee subpoena as "invalid" because they say it does not further a legislative purpose and claim it was overly broad and infringes on his First Amendment rights.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.