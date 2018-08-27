Trump teases 'big deal' with Mexico on NAFTA

President Donald Trump teased a "big deal" on trade with Mexico Monday morning, a reference to ongoing negotiations to revise the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

"A big deal looking good with Mexico!" he said in a tweet.

Trump, who has had a strained relationship with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto over his demands that Mexico pay for a border wall, cited "closer" ties to America's southern neighbor on Saturday.

Our relationship with Mexico is getting closer by the hour. Some really good people within both the new and old government, and all working closely together....A big Trade Agreement with Mexico could be happening soon! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2018

Following the July election of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Trump predicted that he will have a "very good relationship" with the newly-elected Mexican president.

Trump told reporters in July that he had a 30-minute phone call with Lopez Obrador, who assumes office on Dec. 1, about trade, border security and a potential U.S.-Mexico trade deal.

"I think the relationship will be a very good one. We'll see what happens," Trump said, adding that Mexico's election was "better than anticipated."

Lopez Obrador, a leftist, thanked Trump on Friday for treating Mexicans with more respect.

"For some time now, (Trump) has been very prudent in referring to Mexicans, or he hasn't said offensive things," Lopez Obrador said. "I have to thank him for that. ... Up to now, things are going well. There has been respect."

Trump's inflammatory rhetoric about Mexicans began the day he launched his campaign in June 2015.

"When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best...they’re bringing those problems with us," he said at a campaign rally. "They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people.”

Trump made border security a cornerstone of his campaign for president and has repeatedly threatened to rip up NAFTA, blaming the trade agreement, which came into effect in 1994 while Bill Clinton was president, for the loss of manufacturing jobs in America's Rust Belt.