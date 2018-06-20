Trump says he will sign 'something' soon to keep immigrant families together

President Donald Trump, under growing pressure to act unilaterally to address the immigration crisis, said Wednesday that he would be "signing something" soon that would keep immigrant families together.

Interested in Immigration? Add Immigration as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Immigration news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

“I’ll be signing something in a little while that’s going to do that," Trump told pool reporters regarding the crisis over children being separated from parents who cross illegally into the U.S.

"I'll be signing something in a little while that’s going to do that," Trump said.

The president's move comes amid growing outrage over the practice and on the eve of House votes Thursday to address the immigration problem.

I’ll be doing something that’s somewhat preemptive and ultimately will be matched by legislation I’m sure.”

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.