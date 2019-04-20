President Donald Trump, who is spending the long Easter weekend in Mar-a-Lago has taken to to share his frustration with details included in a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's report released to the public, calling the special counsel ‘highly conflicted.’

In the two days following the release of the redacted report, the president sent a series of agitated tweets lashing out against aides who gave statements to Mueller's team, using an expletive to describe portions of the report and adding that the investigation itself should have never been authorized.

“Because I never agreed to testify, it was not necessary for me to respond to statements made in the “Report” about me, some of which are total bull[----] & only given to make the other person look good (or me to look bad),” the president tweeted on Friday.

After firing off his thoughts on social media, the president spent part of Good Friday at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach. He was joined by radio host Rush Limbaugh and a couple friends, according to the White House.

On Saturday, the president took a milder tone on Twitter, backing away from his profane rhetoric and choosing instead to criticize the news media.

“The Fake News Media is doing everything possible to stir up and anger the pols and as many people as possible seldom mentioning the fact that the Mueller Report had as its principle conclusion the fact that there was NO COLLUSION WITH RUSSIA,” the president said in a tweet.

The president also tweeted out a video detailing the numbers he says are behind the Mueller investigation -- including the number of days and amount of subpoenas. It ends with the words '0 collusion' and '0 obstruction.'

While the special counsel’s report documents Russia’s efforts to meddle in the 2016 election, Mueller’s office " ultimately concluded that, even if the principal legal questions were resolved favorably to the government, a prosecution would encounter difficulties proving that Campaign officials or individuals connected to the Campaign willfully violated the law.”

The special counsel's report did show 11 instances of possible obstruction of justice, leaving lawmakers to parse over the findings. In the aftermath, Sen. Elizabeth Warren called for impeachment proceedings becoming the first 2020 democratic presidential candidate to do so.

Trump campaign's national press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said that Warren is "so desperate to save her failing campaign that she’s willing to destabilize and divide the country to do it," in a statement to ABC News.

The Justice Department's release of the redacted report on Thursday comes after Attorney General William Barr’s four-page letter sharing what he said were the special counsel's "principal conclusions."

As the lawmakers and the country began digging through the findings of the report on Thursday, Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president, said the date "really is the best day" since Trump was elected.