Trump tweets Shanahan has withdrawn from consideration as defense secretary

Jun 18, 2019, 1:16 PM ET
Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan walks between meetings through the subway system at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, June 5, 2019.
Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan walks between meetings through the subway system at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, June 5, 2019.

In a surprise development, Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan has decided not to move forward with the confirmation process to take the job permanently, President Donald Trump tweeted on Tuesday.

Trump said while Shanahan "has done a wonderful job, he has decided not to go forward "so that he can devote more time to his family."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.