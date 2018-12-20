President Donald Trump lit up Twitter on Thursday afternoon when he tweeted a "Throwback Thursday" video of himself, clad in overalls and a straw hat, singing "Green Acres" at the 2005 Emmy Awards with actress Megan Mullally, before signing the Farm Bill.

"Farm Bill signing in 15 minutes! #Emmys #TBT," Trump wrote, along with a clip of the performance.

Prompting some laughter in the room, Trump referenced the clip during the signing ceremony, saying, "That was from the Emmy's. I sang 'Green Acres' and received a very nice award that night."

"OMG," Mullally tweeted minutes later in an apparent reference to the president's tweet, after countless Twitter users tagged her in Trump's post.

"if you guys need me, i’ll be in a hole in the ground," Mullally wrote in a second tweet, punctuated by the skull, wave and the dizzy face emojis.

In the video, the actress and comedian was playing her infamous uppity "Will and Grace" character, "Karen" alongside Trump as part of a skit called "Emmy Idol."

In a December 2016 appearance on "The Late Show" with Stephen Colbert, Mullally reflected on her appearance alongside the then-president elect, saying, "He wanted to win it. So we won it. The next day, I was in my 'Will & Grace' dressing room and the phone rang. It was Donald Trump. And he said, 'You know what? We really needed to win that thing and we did. And you were a big part of that. Not only did we win it, we killed them. It was a landslide.'"