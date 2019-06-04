Trump to UK Prime Minister May: 'Stick around' to make a bilateral trade deal

UK Prime Minister Theresa May is set to step down as her party's leader at the end of this week, but President Donald Trump on Tuesday morning joked about the timing of her departure saying she should "stick around" to make a U.S.-UK bilateral trade deal.

"I don’t know exactly what your timing is but stick around let’s do this deal," Trump said to the outgoing prime minister -- seemingly in jest -- in remarks before cameras at the beginning of a roundtable with U.S. and UK businesses.

The second day of Trump's state visit will be filled with more official business than ceremony, he meets with May and business leaders to discuss trade and other matters.

The president’s visit comes at a particularly awkward moment for May, who announced her resignation last Friday and is set to officially step down as the Conservative Party leader on June 7, just a few days after the president’s visit.

The day began with business. President Trump attended a business breakfast meeting at St. James’s Palace co-hosted by May that brought together major U.S. and UK business leaders.

The president expressed confidence that the two allies will ultimately reach a "substantial" and "fair" trade deal.

"I think we’ll have a very very substantial trade deal, it will be a very fair deal," Trump said. "This is something my folks want to do, your folks want to do, and we’ll get it done."

In the meeting with US and UK businesses, the president praised the strong trade relationship that already exists between the two countries and predicted that there is a "great opportunity to tremendously expand that relationship."

Trump also praised what he said has been an "outstanding" relationship with May, saying he "very much appreciate[s] the relationship we’ve had."

Yet, the persistent uncertainty around Brexit loomed at the breakfast. While the president has expressed his hopes for negotiating a bilateral trade agreement with the UK, the president’s National Security Adviser John Bolton said the U.S. is waiting for the UK’s planned exit from the EU to occur first.

“President Trump remains very eager to cut a bilateral trade deal with an independent Britain. It’s what the people voted for in 2016, and when they get out, whether it’s now, April 12 or later, we’ll be standing right there waiting for them,” Bolton said in a recent interview with Reuters.

After breakfast, the president heads to the prime minister’s official residence at 10 Downing Street for meetings and could potentially hold a joint news conference.

In the evening, the president and first lady will reciprocate the hospitality of their British hosts with a dinner hosted at Winfield House. Prince Charles and Camilla will attend the dinner in the queen’s place, according to the palace.

