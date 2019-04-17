President Donald Trump has vetoed a resolution to stop U.S. involvement in a Saudi- and Emirati-led campaign in Yemen.

In issuing the veto, Trump said, "This resolution is an unnecessary, dangerous attempt to weaken my constitutional authorities."

Earlier this month, Congress passed the War Powers Resolution to stop U.S. involvement in the foreign conflict. The House voted 247-175 on April 4 and the Senate passed the measure on March 13.

This is the second veto of Trump's presidency.

Under the constitution, Congress has the authority to declare war, but it has never used the War Powers Act of 1973 to pull back American forces from a conflict.

The resolution was a pointed message to Trump regarding his close relationship with Saudi Arabia, even in the wake of the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, a dissident journalist who was residing in the United States.

Congress was not expected to override Trump's veto, lacking the necessary two-thirds majority in the House and Senate.

The conflict in Yemen has been ongoing for five years, killing thousands and triggering a massive famine. The United Nations described the situation in Yemen as the world's most severe humanitarian crisis.

ABC News' Jordyn Phelps contributed to this report.

