Former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone subpoenaed by Jan. 6 panel

Former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone has been subpoenaed for a deposition by the House's Jan. 6 committee.

"The Select Committee’s investigation has revealed evidence that Mr. Cipollone repeatedly raised legal and other concerns about President Trump’s activities on January 6th and in the days that preceded," the committee's chair and vice-chair, Mississippi Democrat Bennie Thompson and Wyoming Republican Liz Cheney, said in a statement on Wednesday.

