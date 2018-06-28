Trump in Wisconsin for factory groundbreaking as Harley feud looms in the background

President Trump is set to take a victory lap Thursday as he celebrates the groundbreaking of a major new electronics production plant in this southeast Wisconsin town – proof, his administration claims, that he is delivering on campaign promises to re-energize American manufacturing, even as an iconic company nearby disclosed plans this week to shift some production overseas.

The factory, part of a $10 billion investment by Asian electronics giant Foxconn, was announced eleven months ago at the White House and will be home to the production of LCD flat-screen panels. The facility will be Foxconn's first in the United States, and is the result of extensive negotiations, the White House said, between the company and Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner. Trump claimed last July that the effort would "create 3,000 jobs, at a minimum, with the potential for up to 13,000 jobs."

But while the administration is eager to showcase the tangible results of the president's focus on domestic job creation, the event will take place in the wake of Harley-Davidson's revelation Monday that it would be moving the production of motorcycles bound for European markets abroad in order to circumvent European Union tariffs on more than $3 billion worth of American goods. Those taxes were imposed as a direct response to Trump's earlier steel and aluminum tariffs against the E.U. and other nations, a point underscored by Harley-Davidson in its Securities and Exchange Commission notice that announced the decision.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Harley-Davidson, headquartered in Milwaukee, where Trump spent the night Wednesday, is 30 miles north of the Foxconn location. The company, which sent executives and a number of its motorcycles to the White House in February 2017 for a summit during which Trump thanked it "for building things in America," faced swift backlash from the president in the aftermath of its disclosure this week.

Trump tweeted his belief that the tariff stand-off was "an excuse" and that Harley had already made the decision to move some of its production out of the country.

"Harley-Davidson should never be built in another country-never!" Trump wrote in another tweet Tuesday. "Their employees and customers are already very angry at them. If they move, watch, it will be the beginning of the end - they surrendered, they quit! The Aura will be gone and they will be taxed like never before!"

The Foxconn complex, said to ultimately incorporate 20 million square feet of property, will find its home in a region that has reached new levels of political importance to the president and his fellow Republicans.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images, FILE

Not only did Wisconsin emerge as a somewhat surprising swing state – one that cast its 10 electoral votes for Trump, as he has frequently – during the 2016 presidential election, but Republican Gov. Scott Walker will face a stiff challenge in November in his bid for a third term in office, and the GOP is looking to take down Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., while also protecting the seat of retiring Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., whose 1st congressional district encompasses the Foxconn plant.

Critics of both Walker and the Trump administration have questioned the volume of incentives utilized to lure Foxconn to the state, as much as $3 billion, much of it coming in the form of tax credits.

The governor pushed back on the condemnation, saying at one point last year that those who didn't approve could "go suck lemons."