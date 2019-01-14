Trump says he 'never worked for Russia' in response to NYT report

President Donald Trump flatly denied Monday that he's ever "worked for Russia" in response to a news report that the FBI opened a counterintelligence investigation into whether he was an agent working on behalf of Russia against American interests, concerned about his behavior after he fired FBI director James Comey.

Interested in Donald Trump? Add Donald Trump as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Donald Trump news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

"I never worked for Russia and you know that answer better than anyone," Trump told reporters as he was leaving the White House for a trip to New Orleans. He called it "just a hoax" and said it was a "disgrace" that the question was even asked.

The New York Times first reported the story, including details that the president's behavior before and after he fired Comey triggered a counterintelligence investigation.

The first time Trump was publicly asked about the report -- and whether he currently or ever had worked for Russia -- on Saturday night by Fox News by host Jeanine Pirro, Trump denounced the story as "the most insulting" ever written about him but didn't directly answer the question.

Later Monday, the president is scheduled to deliver remarks at the American Farm Bureau Federation’s 100th Annual Convention in New Orleans.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.