Interested in Midterm Elections? Add Midterm Elections as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Midterm Elections news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

President Donald Trump’s five-state campaign blitz heads to the deep south Tuesday — leaving behind the tumult in Washington over Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation process — to salvage the Republican majority in Congress in the favorable Magnolia state.

The appointment of Kavanaugh was supposed to rile up conservatives at the polls, but amid allegations of sexual misconduct against him, and a White House-approved "limited" FBI investigation into the accusations, the once-political catalyst for the GOP base, is now seen as a potential political cost.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images

On the trail, Trump aims to quell fears of potentially disappointing GOP turnout in November by vehemently standing by his Supreme Court pick, and lambasting Democrats’ for "obstruction," as he did at a Saturday rally in West Virginia.

In Mississippi, the president is out to shore up support for his anointed pick, GOP Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith. A stop in a ruby red state — that Trump won by nearly 20 points in 2016 and that has voted for a Republican president since 1972, the only exception was Jimmy Carter in 1976 — might seem to defy conventional political wisdom five weeks out from the midterm elections. But this year, the Trump-endorsed candidate is contending with a tough challenge from her left by Mississippi's first African American U.S. Representative since the Reconstruction era, Mike Espy, and from her right by insurgent conservative Chris McDaniel.

And looming over this pivotal contest is the debate over Kavanaugh.

"I continue to believe Judge Kavanaugh will be confirmed despite an agreement to again look at accusations that have not been proved with verifiable evidence," Hyde-Smith, who was appointed to the seat after Republican Sen. Thad Cochran vacated in April due to health concerns and triggered a special election, said in a statement to ABC News Monday. "A seven-day delay, after an already unprecedented vetting and hearing process, won’t change those facts. It’s time for Senators to stand up and confirm Judge Kavanaugh."

Rogelio V. Solis/AP, FILE

It is also dividing the Republican Party’s two contenders, as they fight over who is more closely-aligned with the commander-in-chief. McDaniel has relentlessly cornered his Republican opponent on Kavanaugh, insisting Hyde-Smith fight "tooth and nail" to confirm the judge, and challenging her loyalty to Trump in the hopes of out-Trumping her.

"Cindy Hyde-Smith's silence in the face of adversity to confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court is unacceptable" McDaniel said in a statement last week, urging her to publicly defend Trump’s nominee. "Judge Kavanaugh should be confirmed in the U.S. Senate immediately, and every single Republican senator, including Cindy Hyde-Smith, should be fighting tooth and nail to make sure he is confirmed."

Despite failing to score the president’s endorsement, McDaniel has taken some unconventional steps to earn the support of his base — including inviting supporters to show up to the previously-scheduled Trump rally for Hyde-Smith. It was cancelled due to Hurricane Florence.

Rogelio V. Solis/AP, FILE

"Show the President that Trump Country is McDaniel Country," an email to supporters read.

In his ardent show of loyalty to Trump, McDaniel told American Family Radio in September of Ford’s claims, "These allegations, 99 percent of the time, are just absolutely fabricated."

A pivotal open seat in 2018

The three-way race pits Hyde-Smith against Espy, and McDaniel, who harbors the endorsement of political strategist and former Trump aide Steve Bannon.

After nearly defeating Cochran in 2014 in a primary challenge, McDaniel is running again — boasting name recognition across the state and riding anti-establishment fervor — to contest Hyde-Smith’s establishment hold on the seat. The former conservative talk-show host aims to incite support among Trump’s conservative base to propel his outsider candidacy to the Senate. He initially announced a bid against incumbent Sen. Roger Wicker, who Trump endorsed this cycle, but instead jumped into the special election in late March.

Rogelio V. Solis/AP, FILE

McDaniel, along with Espy, a former U.S Secretary of Agriculture under President Bill Clinton who was recently endorsed by former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, is benefiting from the state’s "jungle primary" format where candidates battle in an open election regardless of party affiliation.

But marring McDaniel's chances is a campaign fraught with controversy of his own making. Most recently, when asked how he would speak to the state’s African-American population on MSNBC’s Morning Joe in September, the state senator responded, "After 100 years of begging for federal government scraps, where are you today?" That answer was met by a booing audience.

The winner in November, who will serve out the remainder of Cochran’s term, must secure the majority of the votes, but complicating presumptive frontrunner Hyde-Smith’s chances of capturing the seat outright is the fact that no party labels will be the ballot.

Another possible wrinkle for the former state Senator, is that she was also a former Democrat, switching to the Republican party in 2010. Her past affiliation has been a preferred talking point for McDaniel, who recently said, "I understand that as a lifelong Democrat who voted for Hillary Clinton, it might be difficult for Cindy Hyde-Smith to advocate vocally for one of President Trump's Supreme Court nominees, but Mississippians are counting on her to stand and fight for them in the U.S. Senate."

But Hyde-Smith is clinging to the White House, and the Trump family. The president’s daughter-in-law even endorsed the Republican candidate in a video message.

"Cindy is a strong advocate of our military and veterans and will vote to confirm the president's nomination of Judge Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court. We're pleased to support Cindy for the U.S. Senate and encourage Mississippians to get out and vote for Cindy Hyde-Smith on Nov. 6," Lara Trump says.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images, FILE

One other palpable concern for both Republican candidates is the outcome of neighboring Alabama’s most recent special election late last year. A Republican-held Senate seat flipped from red to blue, after now-Sen. Doug Jones upset Bannon-and-Trump-backed GOP candidate Roy Moore. Now, Bannon's support for McDaniel could be seen as a drawback.

"By announcing early, we are asking Mississippi Republicans to unite around my candidacy and avoid another contentious contest among GOP members that would only improve the Democrats' chances of winning the open seat," McDaniel said in a March statement announcing his candidacy, alluding to the possibility of a "blue wave" reaching into Mississippi.

FiveThirtyEight gives Democrats a 2 in 7 chance of winning the Senate in November, as of Monday, and with the fate of Congress on the ticket this cycle, Democrats view the race as an opportunity to pick up a seat in a deep red state.

If none of the candidates are able to win 50 percent of the vote, Mississippians will return to the polls once again three weeks later, deciding between the top-two contenders. And if the Senate ends up tied on Election Day, this special election could be the deciding factor over which party ultimately controls the Senate.