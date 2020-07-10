Trump's New Hampshire rally postponed due to weather concerns Tropical Storm Fay is headed toward the northeast part of the country.

President Donald Trump’s rally scheduled for Saturday night in New Hampshire has been postponed and his campaign is citing concerns over Tropical Storm Fay and its path towards the northeast part of the country.

In a statement Trump 2020 communications director Tim Murtaugh said,“The rally scheduled for Saturday in Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been postponed for safety reasons because of Tropical Storm Fay. It will be rescheduled and a new date will be announced soon.”

The president himself took to his favorite platform to echo that statement from his communications director.

With Tropical Storm Fay heading towards the Great State of New Hampshire this weekend, we are forced to reschedule our Portsmouth, New Hampshire Rally at the Portsmouth International Airport at Pease. Stay safe, we will be there soon! #MAGA2020

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2020

There were growing concerns that the rally in Tulsa contributed to a surge in coronavirus cases. Tulsa City-County Health Department Director Dr. Bruce Dart said at a press conference on Wednesday that "In the past few days, we've seen almost 500 new cases, and we had several large events just over two weeks ago, so I guess we just connect the dots.”

This cancelation comes on the heels of that same rally in Tulsa, where turnout expectations fell completely short. At the BOK Center, an arena that seats close to 20,000, the venue was less than a third full.

Murtaugh told ABC News the smaller-than-expected turnout was caused by protesters and the media, however, there have been few reports of massive protests outside the arena.

Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump wait for him to appear onstage 27 minutes before the scheduled start of his speech, at his first re-election campaign rally in several months in the midst of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, June 20, 2020. Leah Millis/Reuters

Trump campaign officials touted viewership numbers rather than attendance figures.

Murtaugh said in a statement that “President Trump’s rally in Tulsa attracted over 4 million unique viewers across all of the campaign’s digital media channels. The live-streamed pre-rally shows drew an audience of more than 2.5 million unique viewers by themselves. These numbers don’t even include television viewers.”

As of right now there are currently no scheduled plans for another rally for the Trump Campaign.