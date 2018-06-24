A top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee said President Donald Trump is using "inhumane" immigration policies to "gin up" his base.

"It's wrong to separate babies, to use cruel, inhumane policies in order to gin up your political base,” Democratic Rep. Luis Gutierrez of Chicago told “This Week” Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos. “[But] it seems like it’s working because 90 percent of Republicans now have a favorable opinion of this president and support him.”

U.S. House of Representatives

"He doesn’t use it as immigration policy; he doesn’t use it as border control policy. He uses it as an issue in order to energize his political base for the midterm elections," Gutierrez said.