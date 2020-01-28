Trump's legal team to wrap Senate trial arguments, questions over witnesses remain Here's what you need to know ahead of today's trial session.

President Donald Trump’s impeachment defense team on Tuesday heads into their final day of opening arguments as questions over whether senators will hear new witnesses at the trial remain up in the air.

In this image from video, personal attorney to President Donald Trump, Jay Sekulow, speaks in defense of President Trump during his impeachment trial in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 25, 2020. ABC News

Trump’s lawyers are expected to finish making their case on the Senate floor by late afternoon.

The next phase of the trial -- where senators will submit questions to both sides for up to 16 hours -- is expected to begin Wednesday, according to White House sources and Senate aides. After that, a key point in the trial -- a Senate vote on whether to consider new witnesses and other evidence -- could come as early as Friday.

Two separate strategies emerged from the Trump team Monday. While the president’s primary defense lawyers continued to insist the facts didn't support charges from House Democrats, the day concluded with former Harvard Law School professor Alan Dershowitz arguing the articles of impeachment themselves were unconstitutional -- even if Trump had done exactly what the articles allege.

Alan Dershowitz speaks on the Senate floor during the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, Jan. 27, 2020, in Washington, DC. ABC News

"Even if criminal conduct were not required, the framers of our Constitution implicitly rejected -- and if it had been presented to them would have explicitly rejected -- such vague terms as abuse of power and obstruction of Congress as among the enumerated and defined criteria for impeaching a president," Dershowitz argued Monday evening, saying the Constitution requires criminal conduct or something close to it.

National Security Advisor John R. Bolton listens as President Donald J. Trump meets with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte in the Oval Office at the White House, July 18, 2019. The Washington Post via Getty Images, FILE

The newly reported revelations from the New York Times that Trump told his former National Security Adviser John Bolton he wanted help from Ukraine to investigate Democrats and would withhold their military aid to get cooperation largely went unaddressed by the president’s defenders until Dershowitz took the floor.

"Nothing in the Bolton revelations, even if true, would rise to the level of an abuse of power or an impeachable offense, that is clear from the history that is clear from the language of the Constitution," Dershowitz said.

Although Republicans faced new pressure over whether to allow witnesses to testify, the key moderates who could make that happen have so far avoided taking definitive positions.