Trump’s long-serving chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, surrenders

Former President Donald Trump’s long-serving chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, has surrendered to authorities in New York to face criminal charges, court officials told ABC News Thursday morning.

Weisselberg arrived at the Manhattan District Attorney’s office with his lawyer hours after a grand jury indicted him and the Trump Organization on charges that will be unsealed this afternoon.

A special grand jury in Manhattan voted Wednesday to indict Trump's namesake firm and its chief financial officer.

The charges are expected to be unsealed Thursday afternoon, sources told ABC News. They are believed to involve fringe benefits given to employees, including Weisselberg, the sources said.

Investigators have been examining whether the company and Weisselberg properly accounted for those forms of compensation.