TSA officers discover 'artfully concealed' assault rifle inside suitcase at airport

A New Jersey man was arrested after officials found an assault rifle that the Transportation Security Administration described as "artfully concealed" inside his suitcase at Newark Liberty International Airport on Monday.

TSA officers found the concealed weapon "behind the lining of a suitcase" during screening operations of checked baggage at the airport.

The assault rifle was found with a high-capacity magazine and four boxes of hollow-point bullets, TSA said. Officers also found three magazines -- one of which was fully loaded -- and two additional boxes of ammunition.

TSA officials released this image with a press release stating that officers at Newark Liberty International Airport found this assault rifle and ammunition concealed in the lining of a traveler's suitcase on July 20, 2020. According to the TSA, two individuals were arrested. TSA

"Our TSA officers are very skilled at detecting firearms and other prohibited items," Tom Carter, TSA's Federal Security Director for New Jersey said in a press release. "This was an incredibly good catch on the part of our officers because the traveler attempted to evade detection by concealing the items beneath the lining of his suitcase."

TSA said the Port Authority police were notified of the weapon and subsequently tracked down the man, who was arrested along with his traveling companion.

Transportation Security Administration agents help passengers through a security checkpoint at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J., Jan. 7, 2019. Seth Wenig/AP, FILE

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey did not immediately respond to request for comment.