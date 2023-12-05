Tuberville releasing hold on almost all military nominees, ending monthslong blockade

The senator had blocked hundreds of promotions over Pentagon abortion policy.

Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville announced Tuesday he will lift his hold on most military nominations, a breakthrough in his monthslong blockade of promotions over the Pentagon's abortion policies.

The Alabama lawmaker told reporters he will lift his hold on all nominations except for four-star generals, clearing the way for hundreds of stalled military appointments to be confirmed en bloc as soon as today.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville participates in a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing, Nov. 14, 2023 in Washington. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

