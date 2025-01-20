Former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard raked in massive income engaging Republican audience, filing shows

Gabbard is Trump's nominee for the director of national intelligence.

President Donald Trump's director of national intelligence nominee, former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard, disclosed a sizable amount of wealth in her recently released personal financial disclosure report, from real estate holdings in Texas to massive income through engaging the Republican audience.

The former representative owns three apartment complexes in Katy, Stafford and Austin, worth $55 million to $125 million, according to the filing.

President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to be Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard arrives for a service at St. John's Church on Inauguration Day of Donald Trump's second presidential term in Washington, Jan. 20, 2025. Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Gabbard also reported owning $100,001 to $250,000 worth of stock in Tesla and Rumble, as well as shares in Apple and artificial intelligence company Nvidia Corp, according to the filing.

She said she owned $50,000 in a Bitcoin ETF trust and various cryptocurrencies worth up to $95,000, including $1,001 to $15,000 in Solana, which is the blockchain platform that the new Trump meme coin is based on, according to the filing.

Gabbard stated in her ethics agreement that she plans to divest from these assets, referring to the stocks, after her confirmation.

In all, Gabbard reported a net worth of $55 million to $127 million, including a $250,001 to $500,000 mortgage on her personal residence.

In the past year, she reported earning a total of $1.2 million, the main source of her income consisting of her various media engagement and speaking fees as well as her book advance.

Kash Patel, Tulsi Gabbard and Pete Hegseth attend a rally for President-elect Donald Trump the day before he is scheduled to be inaugurated for a second term, in Washington, Jan. 19, 2025. Brian Snyder/Reuters

Her conversion from a Democrat to a Republican has proven to be very lucrative. She made $199,500 in the past year as a Fox News contributor and another $119,370 as a contributor to a show hosted by former Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow, her filing shows. She also earned speaking fees from about a dozen events, including several hosted by local Republican Party committees, as well as events hosted by a local Libertarian Party and by the Heritage Foundation.

She reported earning $373,872 in "business income" from her media company Tulsi Media LLC, and $297,500 from a book advance from her book "For Love of Country," according to the disclosure. She also earned $10,000 from consulting an entity named Minnect LLC and some ad revenues from her podcast and social media.

As Gabbard awaits her confirmation hearing, Stacey Dixon will become the acting director of national intelligence as Trump takes the oath of office on Monday.

Dixon has served as the principal deputy director of national intelligence since Aug. 4, 2021.

"Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence Stacey Dixon will serve as Acting Director of National Intelligence as of 12:01 p.m. on Monday," a spokesperson for the Office of Director of National Intelligence told ABC News in a statement.

Gabbard is expected to resume meetings on Capitol Hill later this week.

ABC News' Beatrice Peterson contributed to this report.