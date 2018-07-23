Twitter users troll 'favorite president' Trump

Jul 23, 2018, 2:43 PM ET
PHOTO: President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport, in Morristown, N.J., July 22, 2018.PlayCarolyn Kaster/AP
WATCH Trump sends all-caps threat to Iran on Twitter

President Donald Trump dubbed himself Twitter's “favorite President” in a tweet on Saturday that prompted an outpouring of support for former President Obama, with many commentators tweeting images of Obama tagged #favoritepresident.

In a seemingly veiled retort, Pete Souza, a former Obama staffer, tweeted a picture of a beaming Obama holding a child’s hand.

It’s not the first time Trump has referred to himself as America’s favorite president. He wrote last year that media outlets had dishonestly covered “Your Favorite President (me).”

