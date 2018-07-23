Twitter users troll 'favorite president' Trump

President Donald Trump dubbed himself 's “favorite President” in a tweet on Saturday that prompted an outpouring of support for former President Obama, with many commentators tweeting images of Obama tagged #favoritepresident.

Interested in Donald Trump? Add Donald Trump as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Donald Trump news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Inconceivable that the government would break into a lawyer’s office (early in the morning) - almost unheard of. Even more inconceivable that a lawyer would tape a client - totally unheard of & perhaps illegal. The good news is that your favorite President did nothing wrong! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 21, 2018

In a seemingly veiled retort, Pete Souza, a former Obama staffer, tweeted a picture of a beaming Obama holding a child’s hand.

For the record, this is our “favorite President.” pic.twitter.com/tDOIY6nVHd — Pete Souza (@PeteSouza) July 21, 2018

Trump completely exonerates President Obama, tweeting “The good news is that your favorite President did nothing wrong!” ?? — John Hoopes (@jwhoopes2) July 21, 2018

It’s not the first time Trump has referred to himself as America’s favorite president. He wrote last year that media outlets had dishonestly covered “Your Favorite President (me).”