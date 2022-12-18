Ukraine welcomes 'accountability' from Republicans scrutinizing war aid: Amb. Oksana Markarova

With prominent Republicans in Congress calling for more scrutiny of aid to Ukraine as it defends from Russia's invasion, the country's ambassador to the U.S. said Sunday that "we actually welcome the transparency and accountability."

"We're working with Congress on a very strong bipartisan basis, not only about reports of what we already have received and the rest, a number of systems already in place," Oksana Markarova told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz. "The NATO system on the security assistance, but also the full report on the budget support."

She emphasized that as the war with Russia continues into 2023, Ukraine will continue to rely on the U.S. Congress for support, with the Biden administration and lawmakers having directed nearly $50 billion in 2022 alone.

This is a developing story. Please return for updates.