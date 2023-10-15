The United States is pushing for Americans to get out of Gaza through Egypt, as the U.S. embassy calls on fleeing citizens to immediately go toward the border amid the escalating Israel-Hamas war in the wake of a terror attack on Israel earlier this month, the White House's national security adviser said on Sunday.

"We have been working around the clock. We have an entire dedicated team that is working on nothing but this: helping American citizens who are in Gaza be able to get safe passage through the border crossing to Egypt," Jake Sullivan told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz.

"That has been difficult because of the ongoing operations and, frankly, because Hamas has intervened in some cases to make it hard for Palestinians, Palestinian Americans and others to be able to travel to the border crossing and get through," Sullivan said. "We're working that hard."

"Our goal is to ensure that every American who is in Gaza has safe passage out and we will not rest until that happens," Sullivan said.

Early on Sunday, the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem issued a security alert telling Americans to immediately move south if they are in the Palestinian territory that Hamas controls, ahead of an expected Israeli ground invasion of Gaza.

"U.S. citizens who can do so safely are advised to move to southern Gaza, south of Gaza Valley towards Khan Younis now," the embassy alerted early Sunday morning, adding, "We are working on potential options for departure from Gaza for U.S. citizens."

