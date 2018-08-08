The Trump administration has determined Russia has violated the Chemical and Biological Weapons Control and Warfare Elimination Act of 1991 during the assassination attempt on U.K. citizens Sergei and Yulia Skripal, and will impose new sanctions against Russia as a result.

Interested in Russia Investigation? Add Russia Investigation as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Russia Investigation news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

This is a developing story. Please refresh for details.