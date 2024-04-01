Monday's negotiation comes after Israel canceled an in-person meeting.

US, Israel to hold virtual talks in standoff over invading Rafah

U.S. and Israeli officials will hold a virtual meeting Monday to continue to discuss the standoff over the Biden administration's opposition to Israel invading the southern Gazan city Rafah, a U.S. official confirmed to ABC News.

The official added that in-person follow-up meetings are anticipated after more work from experts.

Tents housing displaced Palestinians in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on the border with Egypt, Mar. 30, 2024. Mohammed Abed/AFP via Getty Images

This, after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week canceled a visit by an Israeli delegation in protest of the U.S. not blocking a U.N. Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire in Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza.

This combination photo shows President Joe Biden, March 8, 2024, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Oct. 28, 2023. AP

At the time, the White House said it was "disappointed" by that decision.

Monday's virtual meeting was first reported by Axios.