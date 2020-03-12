US military conducts airstrikes in Iraq in retaliation for rocket attack that killed 2 Americans Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Iranian-backed Shia militias were responsible.

The U.S. military conducted airstrikes in various locations inside Iraq on Thursday in retaliation for a recent rocket attack that killed two American service members and one British service member and wounded 14 others, according to two U.S. officials, one of whom characterized the strikes as being carried out in self defense.

It was unclear what targets were being struck by U.S. military aircraft, but earlier in the day, senior Pentagon officials had blamed Iranian-backed Shia militia groups for Wednesday's attack on Camp Taji in Iraq.

"Yesterday's attack by Iranian-backed Shia militia groups consisted of multiple indirect fires that originated form a stationary platform and was clearly targeting coalition and partner forces on Camp Taji," Defense Secretary Mark Esper told reporters on Thursday. "But let me be clear, the United States will not tolerate attacks against our people our interests or our allies."

Esper continued, "All options are on the table as we work with our partners to bring the perpetrators to justice and maintain deterrence."

A photo released by the government-affiliated Media Security Cell on March 12, 2020, shows a rocket-rigged truck launcher after a rocket attack on Camp Taji, a few miles north of Baghdad, in Rashidiya, Iraq. Iraq's military on Thursday said it opened an investigation into the rocket attack that hours earlier killed three servicemen, including two Americans, at an Iraqi base housing coalition forces that has been used as a training base for a number of years. Media Security Cell

The defense secretary said President Donald Trump was presented with options that the U.S. military could take in response to the attack, adding that the president gave him the authority he needed.

Asked on Thursday whether Iran should expected a response from the U.S., Trump replied, "I'd rather not say."

"Let's put it this way, you will see. I can't say," Trump said. "I was working on that last night also. They sent a lot of rockets. It hasn't been fully determined it was Iran."

He added, "As you know, it was a rebel group but most likely it could be backed by Iran, but we'll see what the response is."

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley told reporters that about 30 Katyusha rockets were fired with about 12-18 rockets impacting at Camp Taji. He characterized five of the 14 wounded as "urgent," and said all of them were a mix of Americans, Brits and Poles -- as well as contractors.

Following the attack, U.S. troops and Iraqi security forces found a rocket-rigged truck a few miles from Camp Taji.

"We have a good indication based on forensics where it was fired from, who did the firing, so on and so forth," Milley said.

Testifying before Capitol Hill on Thursday, the commander of U.S. troops in the Middle East, Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, noted that "the Iranian proxy group Kata'ib Hezbollah (KH) is the only group known to have previously conducted an indirect fire attack of this scale against U.S. and Coalition forces in Iraq."

KH was found responsible for the December attack on a base in northern Iraq that killed an American contractor. That incident led the U.S. to take military retaliation against the group, carrying out airstrikes on several locations in Iraq and Syria.

U.S. Soldiers conduct a live-fire exercise with the M777 towed 155mm howitzer at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, March 2, 2020. Spc. Derek Mustard/US Army

Tensions continued to escalate, as demonstrators attacked the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad. Then on Jan. 2, the U.S. military conducted a strike on Qassem Soleimani, killing the top Iranian general as he left Baghdad International Airport.

The U.S. said he was plotting additional attacks against U.S. personnel and interests in the region. But in a show of force, the Iranians launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles at bases in Iraq, where U.S. troops were present, causing traumatic brain injuries to more than 100 American service members.

Speaking about the death on Soleimani in January, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, "Judging from the type and intensity of the strike, the regime certainly must now understand what we will do if they ever again pose risk to American lives. If Iran escalates, we will end it on our terms."

On Thursday, McKenzie added that the newest attack had crossed a line.

"I would believe a red line for the United States is going to be the death of U.S. service members or those of our partners and allies," McKenzie said on Thursday. "So that's a red line."

ABC News' Mel Madarang contributed to this report.