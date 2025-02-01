US orders airstrikes against ISIS targets in Somalia

Fighters from the USS Harry S. Truman in the Red Sea carried out the strikes.

The United States used manned fighter jets to conduct an airstrike against Islamic State targets in Somalia on Saturday, three U.S. officials told ABC News on Saturday.

President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed the airstrike, claiming no civilians were harmed in the attack. No details were released about the targets aside from the president labeling the target as a "Senior ISIS Attack Planner."

The aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman leaves the French Mediterranean port of Marseille, on Dec. 3, 2024. Gerard Bottino/Sopa Images via Sipa USA via AP, FILE

Hegseth said the airstrikes were carried out "at President Trump's direction and in coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia."

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaks to reporters about the collision of an American Airlines flight with a military Black Hawk helicopter near Ronald Reagan National Airport, at the White House, Jan. 30, 2025 in Washington. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Notably, the strikes were not drone strikes but were carried out by fighter aircraft from the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman, which is currently in the Red Sea, the U.S. officials told ABC News.

President Donald Trump answers a question after signing an executive order in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, Jan. 31, 2025. Evan Vucci/AP

And unlike other airstrikes, these attacks were offensive airstrikes against ISIS, not the defensive drones strikes, such as what U.S. forces have done against al Shabaab when they're called in to support Somali troops who are being attacked by the militant group.

"This action further degrades ISIS’s ability to plot and conduct terrorist attacks threatening U.S. citizens, our partners, and innocent civilians and sends a clear signal that the United States always stands ready to find and eliminate terrorists who threaten the United States and our allies, even as we conduct robust border-protection and many other operations under President Trump’s leadership," Hegseth added.