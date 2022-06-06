US service member is 'possible suspect' in attack that wounded 4 troops in Syria

A military official emphasized that "at this point these are just allegations."

The military has identified a U.S. service member as a "possible suspect" in an April 7 attack in Syria that injured other American troops, an official said Monday.

The Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) and Air Force Office of Special Investigations (OSI) are conducing a joint investigation into the incident. (The probe was first reported by CNN.)

Four U.S. service members were evaluated for minor wounds and possible traumatic brain injuries after what the military originally reported to be two indirect-fire rounds hitting the Green Village base in Syria.

An Army CID official confirmed in a statement that the service member was being investigated, adding that the person was currently back in the U.S.

The official emphasized that "at this point these are just allegations" and that any suspects were presumed innocent.

"The investigation is ongoing, which may or may not, develop sufficient evidence to identify a perpetrator(s) and have enough evidence to ensure a conviction in a court of law," the official said.